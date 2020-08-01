At the event (Photo: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the central city of Da Nang on July 31 received donations from domestic enterprises in support of the fight against COVID-19.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho said the local people and authorities are grateful to businesses, philanthropists and people nationwide for supporting the city over the past time.



Many businesses handed over a big amount of cash and donations like Vingroup with 100 VFS-510 ventilators worth 18.5 billion VND (804,000 USD), Tuan Chau Group 2 billion VND, Vietnam Electricity 1 billion VND, Heineken Vietnam Brewery – Da Nang Co.Ltd 1 billion VND, the Central Power Corporation 500 million VND, among others.



A Vingroup representative said the group is ready to lend medical equipment and deploy medical staff from its Vinmec hospital system to assist the field hospital which is being built in Da Nang. The Vinmec Da Nang general hospital is also willing to receive patients in need of special treatment like bone and brain injury at the expense of health insurance or those charged by public hospitals./.