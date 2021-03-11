Cambodia announces first COVID-19 death
The Cambodian Health Ministry on March 11 announced the first COVID-19 death related to the February 20 Community Event.
Free masks are given to residents in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AFP)
The patient was a 50-year-old Cambodian man who was a driver for a Chinese national in Preah Sihanoukville province. He was treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.
Earlier the same day, the ministry reported 39 more new infection cases, bring the total to 1,163 nationwide, 597 of them have recovered.
As of March 9, over 188,000 Cambodian people were vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine donated by China and AstraZeneca provided through the COVAX Initiative./.