Cambodia detains over 9,000 drug-related suspects in H1
Cambodian authorities arrested 9,034 drug-related suspects, including 167 foreigners, during the first half of 2023, according to the country’s Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP).
Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodian authorities arrested 9,034 drug-related suspects, including 167 foreigners, during the first half of 2023, according to the country’s Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP).
In its recent report, the ADP said some 52% of the suspects were drug traffickers, manufacturers, possessors and transporters, while the remainders were users.
The seized drugs included heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, cathinone and ketamine, among others.
Authorities also confiscated some 326kg of chemical substances used for drug manufacturing, 12 homemade rifles, 26 pistols, 99 cars, 1,025 motorbikes, 3,195 telephones, as well as some cash.
Last week, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that illicit drugs have continued to pose a threat to security, public order and development in the country.
Cambodia has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grammes of illicit drugs could be jailed for life./.
