World Indonesia withdraws from hosting World Beach Games Indonesia has withdrawn as host of the 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games and the ANOC General Assembly in August 2023 which were scheduled to be held in Bali next month.

World Thailand to achieve target of 25 mln tourists arrivals this year Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged agencies concerned to streamline procedures so the country can achieve the target of receiving 25 million tourists this year, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on July 2.

World Cambodian tourist arrivals in Vietnam surge Cambodian nationals now constitute the largest growing segment of the Vietnam tourism market, reported the Khmer Times.

World Indonesia prepares media centre for 10th World Water Forum The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemenkominfo) is preparing a media centre and fast internet access to support successful dissemination of information on the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) scheduled for next year.