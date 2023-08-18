Cambodia identifies 27 protected natural areas with cultural heritage sites
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministries of Environment and of Culture and Fine Arts have identified 27 with cultural heritage sites out of 73 protected natural areas in the Southeast Asian nation.
The information was announced during the release of a map on cultural heritage sites in protected natural areas, held at the Ministry of Environment on August 18.
Speaking at the function, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona appreciated the efforts by the ministries’ working group in contribution to the safeguard of cultural heritage sites located in protected natural areas.
This is a testament to the history, civilization, culture, traditions, customs, religions and souls of Khmer ancestors since prehistoric times, she underlined.
According to Seng Saot, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Natural Protected Areas under the Ministry of Environment, the 27 areas do not include the Angkor, Preah Vihear, and Sambor Prei Kuk protected landscapes, which have already been identified and managed by separate royal decrees and governing bodies.
The working group found an increase in the number of cultural heritage sites in the natural protected areas compared to the data previously researched and disseminated by the French School of the Far East (EFEO). In the Jayavarman-Norodom Phnom Kulen National Park alone, they discovered up to 1,069 cultural heritage sites./.
