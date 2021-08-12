World Indonesia's aviation industry struggles as the pandemic continues Indonesia's aviation industry is facing tremendous difficulties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of timeliness of the government in providing remedial solutions, said Agus Pambagio, a local public policy observer.

World Japan promises to support ASEAN Envoy to Myanmar Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi on August 12 held phone talks with ASEAN's Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof, during which he affirmed that Japan would give maximum support to activities of the diplomat.

ASEAN Thailand reports rising number of new COVID-19 cases Thailand logged 22,782 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 839,771, announced the country’s Ministry of Health on August 12.

World Italian scholars appreciate Vietnam’s maritime security initiatives The initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the virtual UNSC High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9 have earned praises from Italian scholars.