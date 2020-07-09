Cambodia maps out new measures to revive economy
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian Government has been devising new measures and strategies to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance Vongsey Vissoth said at a recent press conference that the pandemic has impacted the global economy. Therefore, governments have been making every effort to support and restore their national economies.
“We have to live with COVID-19. We cannot wait until it ends,” said Vissoth.
“We have prepared measures and delivered an unprecedented response. We are spending a lot of money to maintain the economy, maintain jobs and facilitate its recovery,” he added.
According to the data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the government has spent 10 million USD on health, economy and social intervention as part of its master plan in the fight against the virus impacts.
Approximately 25 million USD has been spent on skills and vocational training and sponsorship for laid-off workers.
Up to 100 million USD has been spent on aid for workers and 127 million USD has been spent on poor and vulnerable households.
A further 100 million USD has been allocated to a special fund with the Agriculture Rural Development Bank and SME Bank of Cambodia.
Finally, 200 million USD has been spent on credit guarantee funding and 300 million USD financing facilities./.