A quiet street in Battambang town in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Battambang provincial administration)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian government plans to submit documents for Battambang city in the province of the same name to join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network (UCCN) this year.



The information was unveiled at a workshop on the matter held on May 23-24, which consulted stakeholders, gathered additional inputs, and updated new developments to be included in the application.



The workshop was jointly organised by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, the UNESCO Office in Phnom Penh and the Battambang provincial administration.

The UCCN was launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that have recognised creativity as a major factor in their urban development.

As of 2021, up to 295 cities of 90 countries and territories around the world have joined the network which covers seven creative fields namely crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music.

By joining the network, cities commit to sharing their practices and developing partnerships involving the public and private sectors as well as civil society to strengthen the creation, production, distribution and dissemination of cultural activities, goods and services.



They will develop hubs of creativity and innovation and broaden opportunities for creators and professionals in the cultural sector as well as improve access to and participation in cultural life, in particular for marginalised or vulnerable groups and individuals./.