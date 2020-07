Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) launch the first round of free trade negotiation on July 3. (Photo: Yonhap News)

– Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 30 launched the first round of free trade negotiations, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.During the two-day virtual negotiations, the two sides will discuss details on the envisioned FTA, including expanding the bilateral economic cooperation and opening up the commodity market.The talks come more than a year after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed making preparations for the trade deal during his summit with RoK President Moon Jae-in in Phnom Penh in March last year.The two countries have carried out a joint feasibility study over the first five months of this year.RoK Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said in a statement on July 9 that amid the spread of COVID-19, it has become more important for his country to expand cooperation with Southeast Asian countries.She noted the RoK is pleased to launch FTA negotiations with Cambodia , which can potentially rise as the new hub of production and trade in ASEAN, adding that the two countries will make efforts to come up with a meaningful result within this year.The two-way trade volume reached an all-time high of 1 billion USD in 2019, up 6 percent from a year earlier. That included 697 million USD of the RoK’s shipments, up 5.5 percent on-year, according to the data released by the Korea International Trade Association.The increase was significant as the Northeast Asian country’s annual exports fell more than 10 percent year-on-year in 2019 amid the trade row between the US and China./.