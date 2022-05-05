Cambodia to host consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian aid to Myanmar on May 6
Cambodia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, will host a consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar on May 6 in a hybrid format, according to a press statement by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, who is the ASEAN chair's special envoy on Myanmar, and Lim Jock Hoi, secretary-general of ASEAN in the capacity as the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Coordinator, will co-chair the meeting in Phnom Penh and via videoconference, the statement said.
It will see the presence of high-level representatives from all ASEAN member states, ASEAN external partners, United Nations specialised agencies, and other relevant international organisations.
The consultative meeting will provide a high-level platform for ASEAN to initiate a multi-stakeholder dialogue that provides guidance on how to advance ASEAN's humanitarian aid to the people of Myanmar based on humanitarian principles and without discrimination, the statement said.
It will also touch on addressing the operational challenges faced by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management, and discuss how to support the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all communities in Myanmar, the statement added.
ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.