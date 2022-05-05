World SEA Games 31: Viettel Cambodia offers 700 free SIM cards to Cambodian delegation Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

World Thailand to host APEC trade ministers’ meeting this month Thailand will host a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)’s Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) from May 19 to 22 to push for the digital economy and post-pandemic economic revival among several goals, a senior Thai Commerce Ministry official said on May 5.

World SEA Games 31: Thailand's U23 team pins hope on Coach Alexandre Polking Head coach of the Thai national football team Alexandre Polking has been appointed to guide the country’s U23 squad for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam.

World Thailand to focus on Olympic disciplines at SEA Games 31 A Thai official has said that the country will focus on excelling in Olympic disciplines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as there is a low chance of topping the total medals tally.