At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 14 for Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Air Force Gen. Soeung Somnang.



Giang said since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties 52 years ago, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia has kept growing in a wide range of areas.



He spoke highly of the outcomes of collaboration between the Royal Cambodian Air Force and the Vietnam People’s Air Force over the past years, especially in training for Cambodian military officers at the Air Defence – Air Force Academy and the Air Force Officers’ College in Vietnam, contributing to strengthening solidarity between the two countries’ armies and air forces.



Gen. Soeung Somnang stressed that the government, army and people of Cambodia always remember support provided by the Vietnamese government, army and people during the cause of national liberation and unification in the past as well as national development at present.



The guest wished that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry would continue assisting Cambodia in personnel training as well as air space protection and management./.

VNA