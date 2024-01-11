At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) - A delegation from the Development Department under the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence led by Lieut. Gen. Ouk Hoeunpisey visited and extended Lunar New Year wishes to the authorities of Vinh Long province in the Mekong Delta region on January 11.

At the reception, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Liet wished that the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia will keep growing.

Congratulating Vinh Long on its notable socio-economic achievements, Hoeunpisey expressed his desire for increased collaboration in education-training and agriculture between the department and Vinh Long in the coming time.

He extended greetings and Tet wishes to the provincial Party Organisation, authorities and people and wished for enduring solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam, as well as closer ties between the department and Vinh Long in particular./.