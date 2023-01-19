Society Programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces on Tet occasion The Ministry of National Defence on January 19 organised a programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces still on duty in other countries, on the approach of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.

Society Thousands of poor workers supported to return home for Tet The Hanoi Federation of Labour held a programme at Thang Long Industrial Park on January 19 to take disadvantaged workers to their hometowns for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Vietnam to become developed nation with high income by 2050 Vietnam is striving to become a developed nation with high income, full and harmonious socialist-oriented market economy institutions, and a fair, democratic and civilised society by 2050, according to the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Society Workers still on shift for Long Thanh airport construction during Tet Contractors will still deploy over 2,000 machines, equipment, engineers and workers for the construction of Long Thanh international airport during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, reported the project’s management board on January 18.