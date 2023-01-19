Cambodian delegation pays pre-Tet visits to Vinh Long province
A delegation from Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province led by Deputy Governor Horn Pheakdey visits the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on the occasion of the Tet. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – A delegation from Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province led by Deputy Governor Horn Pheakdey on January 19 visited the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year), the biggest traditional festival in Vietnam.
At the meeting, Vice Chairman of Vinh Long provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Liet briefed the guests on the locality’s socio-economic situation, with its GRDP estimated at 40 trillion VND (1.7 billion USD) in 2022, up 11.28% year-on-year, the highest growth over the past decade, and ranking 10th nationwide and third in the Mekong Delta region.
The province’s GRDP per capita stood at 69 million USD, up 12 million USD from 2021, and its export turnover was estimated at 793 million USD, he added.
Vinh Long is home to about 22,000 Khmer people or 2.2% of its population, the official said, stressing that the province has paid attention to implementing policies on ethnic groups of the Party and the State, helping Khmer people improve their material and spiritual lives.
Liet expressed his hope that the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and the localities will grow more sustainably in the time ahead.
Pheakdey congratulated Vinh Long on its socio-economic achievements, and affirmed that Cambodian people always keep in mind the great sacrifice of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the past struggle for national liberation in Cambodia.
The official extended his New Year wishes to the local Party organisation, authorities and people, and his hope that the solidary, friendship and cooperation will prosper the years to come./.