World Indonesia asks for UK’s support in export of farm produce Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has called on the UK to support the strengthening of Indonesia’s agricultural product export instead of implementing policies that could hinder Indonesia's exports like the European Union does with its deforestation-free regulation (EUDR).

World US companies pledge 100 bln USD investment in Malaysia US companies have made investment pledges totaling 100 billion USD in various sectors in Malaysia over the last 18 months, US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters said on August 21.

World Thailand warns of taking legal action against Facebook Thai Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn will seek a court order late this month to close Facebook services in the country, accusing the operator of failing to block fraudulent advertisements that caused huge damage to people.

World Thailand’s Q2 economic growth lower than expected Despite experiencing a strong recovery in tourism sector, Thailand’s economy grew at a much-slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter of 2023, as weak exports and the lingering in new government formation have prompted the Southeast Asian country to lower its 2023 growth forecast.