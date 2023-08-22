Cambodian new parliament, cabinet apparatuses approved
Newly sworn-in lawmakers of Cambodia on August 22 gave their approval to the apparatuses of the new parliament as well as the new government cabinet led by Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Hun Manet is now officially the Prime Minister of Cambodia after winning a vote of confidence at the National Assembly on August 22.
(Photo: phnompenhpost.com)
With 123 yes votes from the 125 lawmakers, the 7th Cambodian NA elected Khuon Sudary, who served as the Second Vice President of the 6th NA, as the President of the 7th NA.
Cheam Yeap was elected to remain as the First Vice President of the Cambodian NA, while Vong Soth became the Second Vice President. In addition, the leadership of the 10 specialised committees of the parliament was also approved.
The Cambodian NA also approved the lineup of the Cambodian Royal Government with Hun Manet being the Prime Minister, as well as the list of deputy PMs, senior ministers and heads of ministries, sectors and agencies.
After receiving approval from the NA, Khuon Sudary and Hun Manet delivered their first speeches at the NA, clarifying their action programmes during their working term, and pledging to work hard for the people and nation of Cambodia.
As scheduled, on August 22 afternoon, members of the government will be sworn in before King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh.
The Cambodian government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet will officially come into operation from August 23./.