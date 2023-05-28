Cambodian official visits headquarters of Vietnamese bank
Samdech Kittisangha Bondit Men Sam An, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, and a delegation of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam visited the headquarters of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Hanoi on May 27.
Samdech Kittisangha Bondit Men Sam An, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, and a delegation of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam visit the headquarters of BIDV. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Samdech Kittisangha Bondit Men Sam An, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, and a delegation of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam visited the headquarters of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Hanoi on May 27.
Men Sam An lauded contributions of the Bank for Investment and Development of Cambodia (BIDC) and other subsidiaries of BIDV to Cambodia’s socio-economic development over the past 14 years, helping promote investment, trade and tourism activities in the country, as well as the bilateral trade ties.
She suggested BIDV and BIDC maintain their locomotive role among Vietnamese enterprises operating in Cambodia, as well as their role as a bridge for economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two countries.
Since 2009, BIDV has opened its subsidiaries in the neighbouring country in the fields of finance, banking, insurance and stock market, according to its General Director Le Ngoc Lam.
BIDC has become a big commercial bank in Cambodia with its charter capital reaching 100 million USD and total assets of 882 million USD as of March 31, 2023.
On May 26, Men Sam An had a meeting with representatives of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).
The same day, the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Ministry of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia held talks and signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation (amended)./.