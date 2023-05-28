Politics Parliaments should play stronger role in protecting environment for sustainable development: NA Vice Parliaments should review and complete their national legal framework to create optimal conditions for the building and implementation of economic transition policies towards green, circular economy to match the sustainable development goals and international commitments on climate change, environmental protection and biodiversity preservation, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh has stated.

PM: Vietnam values comprehensive partnership with US Vietnam always treasures comprehensive partnership with the US, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a delegation from the US Senate led by Senator Mike Crapo in Hanoi on May 26.