Politics Vietnam elected Vice President of UNESCO General Conference Vietnam was elected a Vice President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, representing the Asia-Pacific, on November 8.

Politics National Assembly's resolution on Long Thanh International Airport project under scrutiny Legislators touched upon adjustments to some contents of a National Assembly (NA) resolution regarding the Long Thanh International Airport project, at a plenary session of the 15th legislature’s 6th sitting in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City calls for Japanese bank’s support for green projects Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 8 expressed his wish that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will support the southern largest economic hub in providing finance for Japanese and Vietnamese businesses to roll out projects aiming to promote green growth and circular economy, towards net zero emissions.