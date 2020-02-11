World Australia to open first foreign university in Indonesia Australia will open the first foreign university in Indonesia and consider downgrading travel warning for the country, as the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA- CEPA) has taken effect.

World Vigil held for victims of Thailand mass shooting Hundreds of mourners on February 9 attended a vigil in Thailand’s northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima for the victims of a bloody mass shooting in the city which took place one day earlier.

World Malaysia: Another nCoV patient cured with anti-HIV drugs The fourth patient infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia recovered after receiving HIV anti-retroviral medication Kaletra for his treatment, according to the country’s Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye.