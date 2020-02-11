Cambodia’s rice exports fall 15.39 percent in January
Cambodia shipped 50,450 tonnes of rice worth 39 million USD to foreign markets in January, a year-on-year decline of 15.39 percent, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).
Cambodia ships 50,450 tonnes of rice worth 39 million USD to foreign markets in January. (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)
CRF secretary-general Lun Yeng said that exports to the European market, the largest importer of Cambodian rice, in the month fell 22 percent year on year to 5,269 tonnes since the EU Commission introduced safeguard measures last year on rice imports from the country.
However, Lun Yeng said rice exports to the European market are set to increase in the coming months, thanks to a drop in taxes on rice imports from 175 EUR (190.99 USD) per tonne last year to 150 EUR this year.
The EU continued to be the leading destination market for Cambodian rice last month, accounting for the lion’s share of 37 percent, while China held 30 percent of the market, ASEAN 11 percent and other countries 22 percent, according to the CRF report.
Last year, Cambodia produced some 7.9 million tonnes of rice, over 620,000 tonnes of which were set aside for export, falling 1 percent as compared to the amount in 2018./.