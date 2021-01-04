Can Gio - Vung Tau ferry service officially debuts
A ceremony was held at Tac Suat Terminal in HCM City’s Can Gio district on January 4 to officially launch a ferry service between the southern economic hub and Vung Tau city, the capital of neighbouring Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
The ferry service connects HCM City with Vung Tau city of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - A ceremony was held at Tac Suat Terminal in HCM City’s Can Gio district on January 4 to officially launch a ferry service between the southern economic hub and Vung Tau city, the capital of neighbouring Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the launch is in line with the city’s policies and plans to uniformly develop transport infrastructure, particularly inter-regional transport, in the southern key economic zone.
He also vowed to support all capable investors in helping the local government to develop transport infrastructure, particularly waterways.
The ferry had originally been scheduled to get started last April. It was then rescheduled to debut on September 2 to meet the growing travel demand over the National Day holiday, but was again delayed until October and then December due to COVID-19.
The ferry, 45 metres long and 10 metres wide, has a maximum speed of 43 km/h and is capable of carrying 250 people, 20 motor cars, 100 motorcycles, and cargo.
Tickets cost 70,000 VND (nearly 3 USD).
The 15-km trip takes half an hour, compared to two hours by bus from HCM City’s city centre to Vung Tau.
According to the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Transport, road infrastructure near the ferry terminal in the city will be improved.
The new ferry offers a convenient means of travel for local people and visitors between the two cities.
There is huge demand for travel from HCM City to Vung Tau, which is 120 km away.
Developing waterway transport to cut traffic pressure on roads, especially on weekends and holidays, is one of HCM City’s major transport goals./.