Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from Taiwan (China) on a flight of Pacific Airlines on December 28.

Society Phu Yen detains suspected illegal immigrants Competent forces of the central province of Phu Yen have seized a passenger bus with 16 people aboard, including eight Chinese, suspected to enter Vietnam illegally, the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on December 28.

Society Hanoi: First tunnel boring machine for metro line construction installed After two months of transportation and installation, the last component of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be placed at the S9 underground station of Metro Line No 3, Nhon - Hanoi Train Station, on December 30.

Society Some 710 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, Japan Vietnamese authorities joined hands with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies of Canada and Japan to bring about 710 citizens home from December 27-29.