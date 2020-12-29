Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to start operation next year
After several delays, a ferry service between Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district and Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be put into operation at the beginning of January 2021.
Ferry Thriving 8 is used on the route (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport)
Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport said on December 28 that wharves were built in Can Gio district and Vung Tau city, while a ferry, which is able to transport 190 passengers, ten trucks, 12 seven-seater cars, and 150 bikes, was prepared for the route.
Currently, competent agencies are working to list ticket price with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance and Vung Tau city. The ticket price is expected to range between 60,000 VND (2.6 USD) and 70,000 VND (3.04 USD). Different fares will apply, depending on whether customers use motorbikes or cars.
The ferry service had originally been scheduled for launching in April. It was then rescheduled to debut on September 2 to meet growing travel demand during the National Day holiday but continued to be delayed until October then December.
The ferry, 45m long and 10m wide, has a maximum speed of 43km per hour.
The 15km trip will take half an hour. A trip by bus from HCM City’s city centre to Vung Tau usually takes two hours.
According to the provincial Department of Transport, road infrastructure near the ferry terminal in Vung Tau will be improved.
The new ferry will offer a convenient means of travel for locals and visitors travelling between the two cities.
There is huge demand for travel from HCM City to Vung Tau, which is 120km away.
Developing waterway transport to reduce traffic pressure on roads, especially on weekends and holidays, is one of HCM City’s major transport goals./.