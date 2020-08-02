Society Hundreds more Vietnamese citizens flown home from abroad Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens from 24 European and African countries were brought home on August 2, with their flight landing at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Society 230 Vietnamese citizens brought home from RoK A total of 230 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the Republic of Korea by a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 1.

Society Businesses support Da Nang combat COVID-19 The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the central city of Da Nang on July 31 received donations from domestic enterprises in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Society Traffic accidents down in seven months There were 1,206 traffic accidents nationwide in July, killing 549 and injuring 911 others, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.