Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Ngoc He has a meeting with Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sarah Hooper on September 11 (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Ngoc He and Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sarah Hooper discussed a cooperation plan in education and hi-tech agriculture, during a reception in Can Tho on September 11.



He said Can Tho is currently carrying out a project on raising awareness of creative education partly funded by Australia’s Asia Music and Performing Arts Education (AMPA), with an aim to create an innovative education model that empowers students to take centre stage in their learning.

Based on the project's outcomes, he expressed his hope for further connections in bilateral education cooperation. Specifically, he suggested building Australian spaces at universities in Can Tho, exchanging workforce, and providing volunteers for English language teaching, contributing to tightening friendship between Vietnam and Australia.



Can Tho welcomes and offers all possible support for Australian firms to explore opportunities in hi-tech agriculture, he said.



To launch a project on promoting the transfer, mastery and development of foreign technologies in Vietnam in priority fields until 2025, with orientations toward 2030, he said Can Tho hopes that Australian firms will explore and invest in such priority areas as information and communications, hi-tech agriculture adapted to climate change, preservation and processing of agro-aquatic products, and infrastructure for smart city development.

Can Tho wishes to enhance international cooperation with Vietnamese organisations and community in Australia, as well as Australian enterprises, in research and development, technology transfer, and workforce training in priority areas, he added.

Hooper, for her part, pledged that during her tenure, she will actively engage in activities to reinforce fine diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Australia, with a particular focus on ties with Can Tho.



She said her office has rolled out the Direct Aid Programme (DAP) initiatives in Can Tho in various areas, including clean rural water, rural bridge construction, scholarships for students and teachers, contributing to local socio-economic development.



Australia will continue stepping up collaboration with Can Tho to develop hi-tech agriculture through the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research as well as facilitating student exchanges in education field, she added. According to her, the Australian Government has invested 200 million USD in Vietnam, with a significant focus on climate change adaptation and sustainable growth in the Mekong Delta.



On September 18-19, the Australian Embassy in Hanoi and Can Tho will hold several activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties, with a conference showcasing Australia’s education and cuisine being a highlight./.