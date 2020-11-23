Environment Ministry rejects three land conversion proposals The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has turned down proposals from Binh Thuan, Quang Nam, and Ninh Binh provinces for forest land to be used for several projects.

Environment Vu Quang National Park receives ASEAN Heritage Park certificate Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh has received a certificate of its recognition as anASEAN Heritage Park from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Vietnam Green Building Week to take place in December The Vietnam Green Building Week 2020 will be held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark 72 in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district by the Ministry of Construction in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) from December 9-11.

Society Natural disasters cost Ca Mau province over 43 million USD Drought, rains, inundation and landslides have cost the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau an estimated over 1 trillion VND (43 million USD) from the outset of the year, according to the provincial steering committee on natural disaster prevention, search and rescue.