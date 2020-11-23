Can Tho, EU forge cooperation in climate change response
Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the EU Delegation to Vietnam on November 23 shared a hope for multilateral cooperation in climate change response.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
At a reception for the EU Delegation, Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said Can Tho in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general are facing unpredictable developments of climate change, including flooding, saltwater intrusion, drought and erosion.
Can Tho wants to learn from EU countries’ experience in this regard, and call for their investment in high-tech infrastructure to adapt to climate change, the official said.
The city is also seeking cooperation opportunities with the EU in high-quality personnel training in health care and education through research programmes, he added.
Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, said the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), ratified in August, offers an opportunity for Mekong Delta cities and provinces to strengthen trade ties with the EU in such areas as fishery and agriculture.
As of November 2020, Can Tho had counted 85 FDI projects valued at 725.43 million USD, including eight worth 73.08 million USD from the EU./.