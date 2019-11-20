Can Tho Heritage Marathon renamed to boost Vietnam-Japan ties
The Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019, the first of its kind in Can Tho city, will be renamed the Japan-Mekong entrepreneur run.
The Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019 had been scheduled to take place on December 1. (Illustrative image. Source: internet)
Pham Van Luan, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho, said Duc Huong Anh Co., Ltd had initially registered to work with the department and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise the Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019 following the model of heritage marathons in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Long city in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
The race had been scheduled to take place on December 1, he said, adding that as the centre of the Mekong Delta and with blooming marathon movements, Can Tho had been selected to host the event.
However, given some problems with the sponsor Duc Huong Anh Co., Ltd, the department suggested the municipal People’s Committee rename the tournament the Japan-Mekong entrepreneur run, which will be held within the framework of the fifth Vietnam-Japan culture and trade exchange programme to be hosted by the VCCI in Can Tho from November 29 to December 2. The proposal received approval from the People’s Committee last month.
The Japan-Mekong entrepreneur run will take place on November 30 over distances of a full marathon (42.2 km), a half-marathon (21.1 km), 10 km and 5 km, and an event exclusively for runners aged from 5-14.
The tournament aims to enhance sporting exchanges between entrepreneurs from Japan and the Mekong region, as well as between locals, partners and tourists, while promoting culture and tourism in Can Tho and the Mekong Delta, the official said.
Truong Quang Hoai Nam, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee, asked the organisers to closely coordinate with the municipal Department of Health and police to ensure safety at the event./.