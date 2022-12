An orchard in Can Tho's Co Do district. (Photo: laodongxahoi.net)

– The rate of poor households in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has dropped to 0.52% in 2022, 0.28% lower than the figure last year.Accordingly, there are currently 1,904 poor households (0.52%) with 6,456 people and 7,591 near-poor households (2.06%) with 29,449 people in the city.Among the city's districts, Ninh Kieu has the lowest rate of poor families, at 0.2%, while Thot Not sees the highest, at 1.65%.The outcomes were attributable to the city’s effective implementation of projects and policies under the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction