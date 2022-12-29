Can Tho strives to reduce poor households to 0.32% in 2023
The rate of poor households in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has dropped to 0.52% in 2022, 0.28% lower than the figure last year.
An orchard in Can Tho's Co Do district. (Photo: laodongxahoi.net)
Accordingly, there are currently 1,904 poor households (0.52%) with 6,456 people and 7,591 near-poor households (2.06%) with 29,449 people in the city.
Among the city's districts, Ninh Kieu has the lowest rate of poor families, at 0.2%, while Thot Not sees the highest, at 1.65%.
The outcomes were attributable to the city’s effective implementation of projects and policies under the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction.
It has disbursed nearly 29 billion VND (1.22 million USD) in loans for 826 for poor and near-poor households, and aided the construction of 487 charity houses worth 29.2 billion VND for these groups.
The city targets to further reduce its rate of poor households by 0.2% to 0.32% in 2023./.
