Society Hanoi’s modern roundabout intersections An array of modern roads and roundabout intersections have been built across the capital city of Hanoi, making contributions to the local socio-economic development over the past years.

Society Football tournament for OVs in Laos wraps up The Vietnamese Consulate General in the Lao southern province of Pakse has coordinated with the Vietnamese Association of Champasak province to organise the 2023 Spring Cup football tournament - a play ground for overseas Vietnamese in Laos.

Society Thousands of disadvantaged labourers in Binh Duong supported to get home for Tet The labour confederation of the southern province of Binh Duong on December 28 announced that it is coordinating with trade unions at all levels and relevant agencies to implement a programme to present tickets to workers living in disadvantaged circumstances to enable them to return home for the 2023 Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Society Respects paid to martyrs of Laos-Vietnam combat alliance The Party Organisation and authorities in the central Lao province of Vientiane on December 28 hosted a ceremony in Thoulakhom district to commemorate heroes and martyrs of the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance who laid down their lives on the Keun battlefield in 1946.