Can Tho students at the Global Robotics Games 2023 . (Photo: The games organsing committee)

Can Tho (VNA) – A team from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho won the championship of the Global Robotics Games 2023 – an international competition for youngsters aged from 4-10 held by Singapore non-profit organisation Developing Innovative Youth (DIY) from November 15-17.

This is the first time students from the city bagged such a high achievement in global robotics games.

The competition attracted 250 teams from India, Vietnam, China, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Vietnam sent 16 teams, including two from Can Tho city.

The other Can Tho team was also among the top ten in the competition.

On November 21, the city’s Department of Training and Education held a ceremony to honour the two teams from Pacific College, which offers training from kindergarten to high school./.