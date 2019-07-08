Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Can Tho (VNA) – Rector of Can Tho University (CTU) Ha Thanh Toan and Chief Secretary of the Education Ministry of Taiwan (China) Chu Nan Shyan reached several commitments to boosting education connectivity during a working session in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 8.



Both sides agreed to reform traditional cooperation model by promoting joint work between high schools instead of those only at tertiary level.



Toan said CTU’s pedagogical practice school will launch short-term exchange courses with Taiwanese counterparts and offer study opportunities in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwanese students will have a chance to take Vietnamese language and culture courses at CTU.



Chu Nan Shyan, for his part, said Taiwan provides 10 – 15 scholarships for Vietnamese high school students each year. They will be trained in Taiwanese language within six months before being admitted to schools.



The two sides will also offer job opportunities to overseas Vietnamese in Taiwan who want to return to the homeland.



According to Toan, the CTU is reviewing personnel demand in Taiwanese firms operating in the Mekong Delta, and will provide high-quality workforce for both sides.-VNA