Can Tho University promotes education partnership with Hungary
At the signing ceremony (Source: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in training human resources, exchanging students, and culture exchange, with a delegation of Hungary.
The signing was made in a working session on November 15 between the university’s Rector Prof. Ha Thanh Toan and Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba.
Prof. Krisztian Jozsa, a member of the Hungarian delegation, said more and more Vietnamese students and postgraduates have chosen Hungary as the place for pursuing study to improve their qualification.
With the good relations between Vietnam and Hungary over the last seven decades, Hungary always provides best support for Vietnamese people living and studying in the Central European country, he said.
He affirmed that the MoU will create a premise for promoting and expanding collaboration in education and training between the two sides, including in the exchange of lecturers, research cooperation, and supporting students.
Rector Toan emphasised that Hungary is one of the top choices for students in the Mekong Delta region as well as Can Tho in particular.
At present, as many as 500 lecturers and students of Can Tho are pursuing study in Hungary, he said./.