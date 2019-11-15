Society Vietnam leads in number of Japanese new working visa holders Among 219 foreigners getting the Specified Skilled Worker visas for people with vocational skills, 93 are Vietnamese, 33 Indonesians and 27 Filipinos, according to the Japanese Immigration Services Agency.

Society MoH proposes cigarette tax hike, e-cigarette ban Plans have been proposed to increase tax on tobacco, ban electronic vapes and tighten online advertising of cigarettes.

Society About 500 snakebirds discovered in Dong Nai province A flock of 500 darters, a species at risk of extinction, have been found at a tourist site in Buu Long ward, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai.

Society EC official impressed by Vietnam’s outcomes in IUU fishing combat Director for the Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries’ International Ocean Governance and Sustainable Fisheries of the European Union Veronika Veits has expressed impression on Vietnam’s outcomes in following the EC’s recommendations regarding the settlement of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.