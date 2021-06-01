At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – The Trade Facilitation Office (TFO) Canada and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) signed a cooperation agreement via videoconference on June 1 to improve the export capacity of women-led enterprises in Vietnam during the 2021-2024 period.

The activity was within the framework of the project entitled “Women in Trade for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth” carried out by TFO Canada and funded by the Global Affairs Canada (GAC) in 24 developing nations, including Vietnam.

Specifically, TFO Canada will work with VIETRADE to assist Vietnam’s trade promotion organisations and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises in the fields of food processing and apparel accessories, effectively tap new-generational bilateral and multilateral free trade deals to navigate international markets via intensive training courses on sustainable orientations regarding environment, gender equality, digital marketing and e-commerce, and trade promotion skills.

They will also invite Vietnamese firms to fairs and expos in promising markets, or join online stalls at international expos.

Vietnamese Commercial Counsellor in Canada Do Thu Huong said the Vietnam Trade Office in Canada worked with TFO Canada on projects beneficial to Vietnamese SMEs operating in handicrafts, farm produce, aquatic products, wooden furniture, apparel and footwear, during which Canadian experts offered advice to Vietnamese businesses regarding product development, marketing strategy and linking with Canadian buyers.

Women-led enterprises now account for 25 percent of SMEs in Vietnam, helping to generate jobs and stable incomes for workers./.