Vietnamese, Canadian defence ministers hold phone talks
Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang at the talks (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang talked over phone with his Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan on May 6.
Discussing the growth of the Vietnam – Canada diplomatic relations since it was established in 1973, they said the ties have thrived on par with the nations’ comprehensive partnership across economy, trade, investment, and education. The bilateral defence cooperation, meanwhile, has grown toward effectiveness, with the sides implementing their memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the collaboration and achieving encouraging outcomes in training, peacekeeping and maritime security.
Sajjan congratulated Giang on his new post as defence minister of Vietnam, and lauded the country’s role in ASEAN, as well as the bloc’s role in leading and fostering the establishment of multilateral security cooperation mechanisms like the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus). The ADMM-Plus is a platform for the bloc and its eight dialogue partners – Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States - to strengthen security and defence cooperation.
The Canadian official hoped the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to back Canada’s efforts in joining the ADMM Plus.
He also took the occasion to commend efforts of the Vietnamese Government and army in implementing effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
For his part, Giang affirmed the new leaders of Vietnam continue consistently pressing ahead with the nation’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification as well as defence policy of peace and self-defence, contributing to the regional and global peace.
Praising Canada’s role in the region and the world, he said Vietnam wants to enhance relations with the country on the basis of equality and mutual benefits.
Both ministers agreed to further bilateral defence engagements in existing areas in line with the MoU with a focus on delegation exchange, dialogue, consultation, training, defence industry, peacekeeping, and marine security. They also mentioned joint research regarding possibilities for the sides to cooperate in military medicine against COVID-19.
They expressed their belief that the ties will be deepened toward practical outcomes and mutual benefits for peace and development regionally and globally./.