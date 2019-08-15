Jakarta (VNA) - Canada will provide 6.23 million USD for two Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) projects in Indonesia supporting women’s grassroots organisations, Ambassador of Canada to Indonesia, Peter MacArthur, has said.



Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia Peter MacArthur said achieving gender equality is the most effective way to foster prosperity, create lasting peace, achieve sustainable development and promote human rights.



Of the funding, nearly 1.8 million USD was given to Yayasan Pemberdayaan PEKKA, while 4.43 million USD went to Hivos.



By supporting the two organisations, Canada is continuing to take substantive action to strengthen grassroots women’s groups which understand the challenges that women and girls face so as to help Indonesia advance its Sustainable Development Goals agenda, said MacArthur.



Over the past years, Canada has partnered with Indonesia in advancing gender equality and women empowerment to meet broader socio-economic goals.



Currently, Canada’s bilateral development programme in Indonesia focuses on three areas - gender equality and empowerment of women and girls; growth through initiatives supporting infrastructure and market-based skills development, sustainable natural resource management, women-led enterprises and smallholder agribusinesses, trade and investment; and inclusive governance through initiatives that promote rights holders’ and women’s agencies in democratic and electoral processes, and accountable public financial management.



The Women’s Voice and Leadership initiative, to which Canada has committed 150 million USD globally, responds to the needs of local women’s organisations and movements, which are working to advance the rights of women and girls to promote gender equality and empowerment. - VNA