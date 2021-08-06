World ASEAN, USAID symposium on Single Window targets expanded trade ASEAN and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on August 5 held the fifth symposium on the ASEAN Single Window (ASW) to plan for greater private sector engagement and facilitate cross-border trade.

World Lao NA’s first extraordinary session opens The first extraordinary session of the 9th National Assembly (NA) of Laos kicked off on August 5 to debate measures to address financial and economic difficulties and suppress the use of narcotic drugs.

World Thailand considers ASEAN and Canada "like-minded partners" Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai emphasized that ASEAN and Canada are "like-minded partners", especially in promoting multilateralism in his remarks at the ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting via videoconference on August 5, according to Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.