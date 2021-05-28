Business RoK credit card issuer wholly acquires Wirecard Vietnam BC Card, a Republic of Korea-based credit card issuer, has acquired 100 percent stake of Vietnamese point of sale (POS) terminal provider Wirecard Vietnam in a bid to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia.

Business Floating LiDAR supplying contract signed for Thang Long Wind project The Enterprize Energy (EE) on May 27 signed a contract with PetroVietnam Technical (PTSC) G&S and Fugro to supply, install and operate a Floating LiDAR (FLiDAR) at the planned site of a wind power project offshore the south central province of Binh Thuan.

Business Binh Duong rolls out red carpet for Italian investments The southern province of Binh Duong welcomes Italian enterprises to study business opportunities and land investment in the locality, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung has said.