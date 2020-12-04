Society Social assistance programme receives Prime Minister’s approval A social assistance and rehabilitation programme for autistic children and people with mental disorders in 2021 – 2030 has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society USAID-supported projects to help Vietnam reduce impact of natural disasters Vietnam is among countries selected by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for private sector engagement (PSE) pilot projects to advance innovative solutions to reduce the risk and impact of natural disasters, the US Embassy in Vietnam announced on December 3.

Society Workshop on promoting multicultural education at Vietnam's universities A workshop on multicultural education at Vietnamese universities in the context of the ASEAN Community with a vision to 2025 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3.

Society Int’l workshop to promote women’s role in promoting peace The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN will jointly host an international workshop on enhancing the role of women in building and promoting peace, in the in-person and online formats on December 7-9.