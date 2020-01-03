Cao Bang strives to eradicate illiteracy
Many people in remote localities in Cao Bang province are illiterate, which is holding them back.To improve the situation, the province has organised classes to teach locals reading and writing.
The classes are under a national scheme themed ‘Illiteracy eradication until 2020’. The scheme has proved effective as the literacy rate of locals aged from 15 to 60 is now nearly 96%.
Now able to read and write, local people in remote areas have greater opportunities to improve their livelihoods./.