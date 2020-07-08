Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on July 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on July 8, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Fruit, vegetable exports bounce back Overseas shipment of fruits and vegetables rebounded in June after months of negative growth rates.

Business Domestic gold prices hit new record high Domestic gold prices kept soaring this morning to pass the historic high on July 6, reaching 50.32 million VND (2,172 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces). The prices of the yellow metal went up in the global market.

Business Vietnam posts five-month trade deficit with Israel Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of 101.4 million USD with Israel in the first five months of this year due to declines in the export of key commodities and the resumed import of items of high value.