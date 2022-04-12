Travel HCM City to launch helicopter services A pilot flight for a new helicopter tour known as "Ho Chi Minh City From Above" in conjunction with emergency services was launched by the municipal Department of Tourism in coordination with Military Hospital 175 and the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company (VNH South) on April 12.

Videos Air transportation of int’l passengers, cargo rebounds strongly in Q1 Vietnamese airlines have seen a surge of around 440 percent in international passengers but a decline in domestic passengers in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Videos Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam voted by travelers Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.

Travel Da Nang serves nearly 78,000 visitors during Hung Kings commemoration holiday The central coastal city of Da Nang welcomed almost 78,000 visitors during the holiday from April 9 to 11 for the commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founder of Vietnam.