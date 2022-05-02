With 367 islands, more than 300 beaches, and a diverse and rich ecosystem, Cat Ba archipelago not only attracts domestic and foreign tourists in the summer but also during other times of the year.



In order to prepare for the return of tourists after two years of closure, accommodation facilities have refurbished their infrastructure and prepared the best possible conditions.



Cat Ba was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve in 2004. In addition to investing in developing infrastructure and services, authorities in Cat Hai district also pay special attention to preserving the island’s landscapes and marine environment.



With the outstanding advantages available, along with the consensus of the community, Cat Ba is certain to not only be revived but also develop and affirm its position on Vietnam’s tourist map./.

