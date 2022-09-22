Every year, during the flood season, local people in the upstream districts of Hồng Ngự and Tân Hồng in Dong Thap place bamboo nets in fields to catch freshwater crabs.

From the crack of dawn to 2pm, local farmers can be busy in the fields collecting crabs.

Catching freshwater crabs during the flood season has helped generate more earnings for local people.

Nguyễn Văn Mỹ, who is in his 60s, has been catching crabs for more than 30 years. With 300 bamboo nets, he can catch 30 kg a day, earning nearly 17 USD.

Annually, from the seventh to tenth months of the lunar year, when the flood season arrives and water covers fields, local farmers in upstream areas of the province can start catching crabs, shrimp, and fish, helping to boost their earnings./.

VNA