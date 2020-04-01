Business Transport Ministry orders restrictions on passenger transport nationwide The Ministry of Transport has asked aviation, land, railway, maritime, waterway administrations and provincial-level transport departments nationwide to implement restrictions on passenger transport around the country for a 15-day period starting from 0:00 hour on April 1.

Business Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

Business Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19 Honda Vietnam (HVN) has become the fourth automaker in Vietnam to suspend production and assembly of cars and motorbikes over the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.