Society “Vietnamese Bookcase” presented to Swiss students​ The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Vietnam National University- HCM City on October 15 hosted a ceremony to present a "Vietnamese Bookcase" and a collection of cultural and historical items from Vietnam to the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW).

Society Book on EU’s policies toward Vietnam published The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House has recently published a book on the European Union’s policies toward Vietnam co-edited by Dr. Tran Thanh Huyen, Dr. Dao Minh Hong and Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thai Yen Huong.

Society More special mechanisms proposed to speed up national target programmes The Government has proposed the National Assembly allow the application of additional special mechanisms to remove difficulties and obstacles facing national target programmes, thus speeding up their progress in the coming time, according to Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Nguyen Chi Dung.

Society Nutrition week launched, focusing on clean water use The Ministry of Health has launched a week-long campaign in response to World Food Day (October 16), through which it calls on the public to use and protect clean water properly to improve nutrition, health, and quality of life.