Society Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. For Vietnamese kids arriving in Yekaterinburg, Russia, classes with Ms. Natalia Shementikhina offer them a great chance to integrate into their new society.

Society Committee on foreign NGO affairs holds online conference The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) held an online conference in Hanoi on March 9 to review the implementation of its tasks in 2019 and discuss its main orientations this year.

Society Hanoi broadcasts lessons on TV as schools remain shut Children in ninth and twelfth grade in Hanoi will be able to keep up with courseworks as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Society Dak Lak celebrates 45th liberation anniversary More than 200 documents, photos and objects, including the Nguyen Dynasty’s UNESCO-recognised wood blocks, on the development of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak through different periods are being displayed at an exhibition in its Buon Ma Thuot city.