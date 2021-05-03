Business Kien Giang province eyes 12.7 percent export growth in Q2 The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is aiming at 218 million USD in export revenue in Quarter 2, a year-on-year surge of 12.7 percent.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau expanding IPs to welcome investment New waves of investment coming to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will push up demand for land rentals at local industrial parks (IPs), which in turn will need to be expanded.

Business Ca Mau develops high-quality rice farming The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau will step up the application of advanced technology to expand high-quality rice material farming, according to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Thanh Trieu.

Business Viglacera wins international quality award Ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has won the World Class Award of the 2019-2020 Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) awarded by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation.