Central Retail launches its largest shopping mall in Thai Nguyen
Central Retail in Vietnam has launched its GO! Mall & GO! Hypermarket on Viet Bac street in Tan Lap district, Thai Nguyen city, the northern province of the same name.
Representatives cut the ribbon at the launching ceremony in Thai Nguyen. (Photo: courtesy of Central Retail Vietnam)
Thai Nguyen (VNA) - Central Retail in Vietnam has launched its GO! Mall & GO! Hypermarket on Viet Bac street in Tan Lap district, Thai Nguyen city, the northern province of the same name.
On a total area of 36,000 sq.m and with an investment of 540 billion VND (23.2 million USD), this is the largest and most modern shopping mall of Central Retail in Vietnam. It is expected that GO! Thai Nguyen would attract around 300 business associates to provide a wide range of products from essential goods, fast-moving consumer goods to innovative and entertainment services for people in the province.
Trinh Viet Hung, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, welcomed the investment of Central Group in Thai Nguyen province. He urged local businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to promote local products to the people in the province and in the nearby localities.
Thai Nguyen province is a key industrial and economic centre in the North. The well-established infrastructure and the strategic geographical location enable the province to enhance the locals’ living standard and boost GDP annual growth.
With the new mall concept that brings fresh & modern look and accommodates all customers’ diversified needs, we believe that the operation of GO! Thai Nguyen will not only provide a quality shopping experience for the locals and neighbouring provinces, but also contribute to the dynamic retail industry and exciting future of Vietnam, said Christian Olofsson, property president of Central Retail in Vietnam./.