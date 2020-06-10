Business Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months Vietnam imported about 67,640 tonnes of pork from the start of the year to May 30, a year-on-year surge of 298 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business VinFast sells over 2,160 cars in May Vietnam’s first domestic automaker, VinFast, announced on June 10 that it sold more than 2,160 vehicles during the month of May, with the hatchback Fadil its most popular model.

Business Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm’s tungsten business The Masan Tungsten Company Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Masan Resources Corporation (MSR), has completed the legal steps to acquire the tungsten business of Germany’s H.C. Starck Group GmbH, according to the corporation.