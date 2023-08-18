Ceramic works on sacred animals on display in Hanoi
An art exhibition introducing ceramic works sacred animals from Vietnamese culture is taking place at the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts in Hanoi.
Linh Ke’ is one of artisan Tuoc’s most favourite pieces. (Photo: phatgiaodoisong.vn)
Linh Thu Ngay Nay (Sacred Animals Nowadays) presents more than 30 artworks created by Tran Nam Tuoc, who has pursued the subject of sacred animals since he made acquaintance with pottery and ceramic making 32 years ago.
On display, which runs until August 20, are most of his best works created over the decades, including a unicorn, worshipping horse, dragon and lion.
One of Tuoc’s most favourite objects is the work Linh Ke which was inspired by the image of the Mandarin Duck – a creature that is the symbol of symbol of faithfulness and love. However, he has added the chicken comb on top, and carved a rich peony pattern on its body, creating a new and artful version.
According to the artist, the versatility of the clay material allows him to create different shapes. The most challenge is to make the objects soulful, at the same time present the artist’s distinctive style.
Although he has applied the traditional techniques on ceramic making, he has been creative in forming the shape as well as in using the colours of ceramic glaze.
Born with the real name of Tran Xuan Trieu, in northern Thai Binh province, Tuoc nurtured a special interest with traditional folk culture that has been presented strongly in numerous of temples and pagodas in his homeland.
In 1996, Tuoc came to Bat Trang village in Hanoi , famous for its century-old ceramic-making history, to become a helper at different workshops.
Without professional training, he has accumulated his knowledge and skill by his first-hand experiences. Alongside, he has also devoted to learn and dig down into the field.
His efforts were rewarded when he has been granted the Meticulous Artisan title by the culture ministry, becoming the first ever non-native villager receiving the honour./.