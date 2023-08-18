Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture popularised in Australia The Vietnam Student Association at the Australian University of Wollongong in Sydney has organised the “VGong's Got Talent 2023” contest, aiming to spark students' creativity, passion and talent as well as promote the image of Vietnam among local and international friends. ​

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural space opens in Seoul The Seoul Botanical Park in the capital of the Republic of Korea on August 18 kicked off a summer event on Vietnamese culture named "Scent of Green Papaya".

Culture - Sports Quintessence of Hanoi cuisine promoted The Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 will be held from September 29 to October 1, as part of the activities to mark the capital city’s 69th Liberation Day (October 10).