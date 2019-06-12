Luong Thi Thuan, chairwoman of HCM City’s Children Sponsoring Association, speaks at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

A workshop was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 11 to guide relevant agencies in collecting children’s opinions during the process of building policies, legal documents, decisions, and socio-economic development plans related to children.Deputy Director of the Department of Children under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) Nguyen Thi Nga said the work aims to ensure children are involved in child issues in accordance with the 2013 Constitution, the Law on Children and Decree 56/2017 stipulating some articles of the Law on Children.The collection of children’s opinions could be conducted through votes and at forums, conferences, workshops and seminars or via mobile phones, she said.Luong Thi Thuan, chairwoman of HCM City’s Children Sponsoring Association, said this activity is expected to meet the children’s aspirations.However, the MOLISA should issue specific guidance documents in the field, she suggested.At the workshop, the city’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs introduced the municipal People’s Committee’s documents on the consultation of children as well as legal regulations on children’s participation in child issues.Representatives from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Save the Children in Vietnam shared experience in the field in order to create positive changes for children’s comprehensive development.-VNA