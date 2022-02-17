Business US’s anti-dumping tariff against bee honey to negatively impact on Vietnam's beekeeping industry The US's plan to impose an anti-dumping tariff of up to 400 percent against imported Vietnamese raw honey products would pose very negative impacts on Vietnam's beekeeping industry, of which the US has been the prime import market, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Business Asia-Africa blocs account for 63 percent of Vietnam's trade turnover in 2021 The Asian and African markets played an important role in the growth of Vietnam's trade thanks to positive import-export figures in 2021, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Samsung adds 920 million USD to project in Thai Nguyen Authority of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on February 16 handed over a licence to Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co., Ltd under Samsung Corporation of the Republic of Korea to add 920 million USD to its project in the Yen Binh industrial park in Pho Yen town.

Business Bac Giang moves to promote sale of farm produce on e-commerce platforms The northern province of Bac Giang will pay attention to developing e-commerce, expanding markets for agricultural products, especially typical ones, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Pham Cong Toan.