China halts imports via Hekou-Lao Cai border gate
Lao Cai-Hekou border gate (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – China has suspended the import of Vietnamese goods via its Hekou border gate that pairs with Lao Cai of Vietnam due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy head of Lao Cai’s economic zone management board Ha Duc Thuan said on February 17 that Hekou’s border gate management board informed via the hotline that the suspension was due to the detection of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese district, prompting the Chinese authorities to put Hekou under lockdown and conduct testing on all residents.
The Chinese side also asked for Lao Cai’s coordination to stop trucks from entering Hekou from February 17 until further notice. However, the return of empty trucks will still take place as normal.
Lao Cai’s border gate management board has been requested to inform relevant agencies and businesses about the suspension, Thuan said./.