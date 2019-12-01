World Switzerland supports ASEAN’s central role The fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Switzerland Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AS-JSCC) took place at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 29.

World Vietnam village to be built in hometown of coach Park Hang-seo Authorities of Sancheong county, South Gyeongsang prefecture in southeast of the Republic of Korea, the hometown of the head coach of the Vietnamese football team Park Hang-seo, plans to build a Vietnam village to attract more Vietnamese tourists.

World India conference discusses challenges, perspectives in East Sea The East Sea was the theme of a conference held in New Delhi, India, on November 29 with current challenges and future perspectives in the waters under focus.

World Thailand’s paddy output to decline in 2019-2020 season Thailand's annual paddy production is forecast at 27-28 million tonnes in the 2019-2020 season, weighed down by a drop in production for the second crop because of flooding and drought.