Chinese firm interested in Thai landbridge project
Bangkok (VNA) - The China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) is interested in a proposed 1-trillion-baht (27.4 billion USD) landbridge project that will link the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, according to the Thai government.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said that CHEC Chairman Wang Tongzhou expressed the interest during a meeting with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Beijing on October 18.
Srettha, who was visiting China for the Belt and Road Forum, welcomed the interest and suggested the company could discuss promotional privileges with the Board of Investment of Thailand.
The project envisioned for Chumphon and Ranong, first proposed by the previous government, is expected to be completed in 2039 to facilitate transport between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, according to Chai.
Planned as a public-private-partnership, the project will include deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong, an inter-city motorway, oil pipelines and double-track railways.
The government will conduct roadshows to promote the project to investors from November to January. Land expropriation is expected to take place from January 2025 to December 2026.
The government will receive investment proposals from international bidders from April to June 2025 and announce bidding winners in August of the same year. It expects construction to begin in September 2025./.
