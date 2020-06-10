World Indonesia partners with other countries in COVID-19 vaccine research The Indonesian government, through State-owned pharmaceutical enterprises, is cooperating with a number of firms of the Republic of Korea in researching a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

World Thailand considers lifting night curfew on trial basis Thailand is considering ending the night curfew in the fourth phase of the easing of lockdown measures, a senior national security official said.

World Malaysian prosecutors withdraw corruption charges related to 1MDB case Malaysian government prosecutors on June 9 withdrew corruption charges against Musa Aman, a senior figure in the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.