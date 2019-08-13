The taxi in the case (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

– Police in the northern border province of Son La have arrested three Chinese men who killed a taxi driver to rob his car.A taxi company on August 9 reported that it had lost contact with a driver who was scheduled to pick up passengers from Huu Nghi Border Gate in the northern border province of Lang Son to take them to Hanoi.After receiving the information, the police investigated and found that the taxi travelled to Son La province.The Chinese men were seized in Son La province while they were trying to run away.They confessed that they killed the driver and intended to flee to Myanmar with the cab.The case is under further investigation.-VNA