Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (Source: Xinhua)

Jakarta (VNA) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang will make a three-day visit to Indonesia from May 6 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

During the visit, Premier Li Keqiang plans to discuss with Indonesian leaders issues related to the One Belt, One Road strategy and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road initiative of China.

The Jakarta - Bandung railway construction project and measures to strengthen bilateral trade between China and Indonesia will be also on the agenda.

This is the second visit to Indonesia by Li Keqiang. In 2008, he visited Indonesia as Vice Premier.

After Indonesia, the Chinese Premier will travel to Japan for a visit and to attend a meeting with leaders of Japan and the Republic of Korea.-VNA